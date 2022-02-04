Markets hammer Facebook stock 25%, valuation tanks $230 bn; Zuck slips behind Ambani, Adani

Zuckerberg is investing heavily in its TikTok rival, Reels, and hoping to attract young-adult users. But Reels doesn't make the kind of money that Meta churns out on its older features such as the news feed and Stories, where videos and images disappear after 24 hours.



"I'm confident that leaning harder into these trends is the right short-term trade-off," Zuckerberg said, stressing that Reels is his fastest-growing product.



The shift to Reels is claimed to be as big as Zuckerberg's strategic transitions to mobile from web. Likewise the bet on Stories.



But rather than buying any of that, the bears won the day with relentless focus on antitrust investigations Meta faces around the world, including using its clout to squeeze out smaller rivals, and competition from TikTok for users' time.



Meta's results contrasted digital-ad giant and Google parent Alphabet Inc, which on the back of strong results, waltzed 7 per cent up Wednesday.



Meta reported a $10.3 billion profit for the fourth quarter, below analyst expectations of $10.9 billion and a small decline compared with a year earlier.



The decline marked its first in net income growth since the second quarter of 2019.



Meta confessed that it is working at a disadvantage because of Apple's changes that require its apps to ask users for permission to track their activity and share it with other apps or websites.