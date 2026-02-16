India’s first pure-play AI firm lists at a discount despite strong IPO demand

Shares of Fractal Analytics, billed as India’s first pure-play artificial intelligence company to go public, made a muted debut on the domestic bourses on Monday, listing at a modest discount to their initial public offering (IPO) price.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 876 per share, representing a decline of 2.67 per cent from the upper end of its price band of Rs 900. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares were listed at par with the issue price. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 15,476.86 crore following the listing.

The muted listing of Fractal Analytics assumes added significance amid the AI Summit 2026 underway in Delhi from 16-18 February, where global leaders, policymakers, and industry executives are converging to shape India’s role in the AI revolution.

Although the milestone offered an opportunity to showcase India’s AI ambitions and highlight the sector’s role in powering future economic growth, volatility in early trade dampened the initial enthusiasm surrounding the listing.