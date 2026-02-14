Nvidia chief Jensen Huang opts out of Modi government’s upcoming AI show, dents optics
The Nvidia chief’s absence came amid a PR overdrive over the high-profile event to be inaugurated by PM Modi
The chief executive of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, will no longer travel to New Delhi for next week’s India AI Impact Summit, in a late withdrawal that has cast a shadow over one of the government’s most publicised technology events of the year.
Huang had been billed as a headline draw at the summit, which is due to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi and attended by global technology executives and political leaders. He was also expected to address the media in the capital on 17 February.
In an email on Saturday, Nvidia’s India-based communications agency, MSL, said Huang would not be travelling because of “unforeseen circumstances”. No further explanation was offered.
The summit, scheduled from 16 to 20 February, is being positioned as a major platform for shaping global conversations on artificial intelligence. Executives including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Dario Amodei are still expected to attend, alongside ministers and senior officials from more than 45 countries.
Yet Huang’s absence raises uncomfortable questions about the balance between optics and outcomes at such gatherings. Nvidia is central to the global AI boom, with its chips powering much of the world’s advanced model training. His withdrawal removes not only a star attraction but also a key industry voice at a summit that seeks to project India as a serious player in the AI ecosystem.
The event has already transformed parts of New Delhi into a high-security, high-luxury zone. Five-star hotels are reportedly fully booked, with premium suites priced at more than $30,000 a night. Among the most sought-after are the Presidential Suite at Taj Palace, the top suite at The Oberoi, and the Chanakya Suite at ITC Maurya.
Critics argue that such extravagance underscores a broader disconnect between high-level AI diplomacy and the realities of India’s digital infrastructure challenges, from uneven access to computing power to regulatory uncertainty and skills gaps.
While the presence of prominent global CEOs may still ensure headlines, Huang’s absence is a reminder that the credibility of AI summits will ultimately depend less on star power and more on tangible policy commitments, investment clarity and meaningful collaboration.
For a country seeking to position itself at the forefront of the AI revolution, the optics matter — but delivery will matter far more.
With agency input
