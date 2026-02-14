Nvidia chief Jensen Huang opts out of Modi government’s upcoming AI show, dents optics

The chief executive of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, will no longer travel to New Delhi for next week’s India AI Impact Summit, in a late withdrawal that has cast a shadow over one of the government’s most publicised technology events of the year.

Huang had been billed as a headline draw at the summit, which is due to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi and attended by global technology executives and political leaders. He was also expected to address the media in the capital on 17 February.

In an email on Saturday, Nvidia’s India-based communications agency, MSL, said Huang would not be travelling because of “unforeseen circumstances”. No further explanation was offered.

The summit, scheduled from 16 to 20 February, is being positioned as a major platform for shaping global conversations on artificial intelligence. Executives including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Dario Amodei are still expected to attend, alongside ministers and senior officials from more than 45 countries.

Yet Huang’s absence raises uncomfortable questions about the balance between optics and outcomes at such gatherings. Nvidia is central to the global AI boom, with its chips powering much of the world’s advanced model training. His withdrawal removes not only a star attraction but also a key industry voice at a summit that seeks to project India as a serious player in the AI ecosystem.