Indian global capability centres cut thousands of jobs amid AI-driven reset

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) operating in India shed thousands of jobs in 2025 as their multinational parent companies restructured operations in response to trade pressures, artificial intelligence adoption and broader macroeconomic challenges.

Between 5,500 and 6,000 employees were laid off across sectors including engineering, automotive, aerospace, retail and technology, according to data compiled by market intelligence firm UnearthIQ and engineering research platform EIIRTrend. Analysts suggest the true figure could be higher.

The job cuts came despite a year of robust expansion for the sector. India witnessed a record number of new GCC launches, with net new employment rising by an estimated 135,000 to 150,000 roles as multinational corporations continued to tap the country for skilled talent.

Industry experts describe the development as a short-term recalibration rather than a structural slowdown. Companies are consolidating non-strategic functions while rapidly scaling teams focused on artificial intelligence and related technologies.

Among the largest job reductions was the closure of visual effects and animation major Technicolor’s operations, which accounted for around 3,000 redundancies. Automotive technology firm AUMOVIO Ford reportedly planned to cut about 1,000 roles, while Fidelity Investments reduced its workforce by roughly 500. Other multinational firms, including Wells Fargo, Target, Boeing, Renault Nissan, Avaya and Oracle, also implemented restructuring measures affecting their Indian centres.

Gaurav Vasu, founder and chief executive of UnearthInsight and UnearthIQ, said Technicolor’s closure represented the single biggest reduction, with the remaining job losses spread across smaller teams in roughly 20 GCCs.

Pareekh Jain, chief executive of EIIRTrend, described the 6,000 figure as conservative, noting that lay-offs in global headquarters often have a direct knock-on effect on Indian teams, which are now tightly integrated into global product and operations structures.