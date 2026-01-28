Accidental AWS email fuels fresh layoff fears at Amazon

An internal email at Amazon Web Services (AWS), reportedly sent in error, has reignited concerns that the US technology giant may be preparing another major round of job cuts.

The message, circulated earlier this week and later withdrawn, referred to “organisational changes” and acknowledged that such developments were “hard on everyone”, according to multiple media reports. While Amazon has made no official announcement, the email has intensified speculation that further layoffs could be imminent, particularly within AWS.

The note was sent by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice-president for applied AI solutions at AWS, and suggested that changes were being made to position the business for “future success”. It also appeared to reference a separate communication from Amazon’s chief human resources officer, Beth Galetti, indicating that some employees may already have been informed of their employment status.

The email carried the subject line “Project Dawn” and was reportedly recalled shortly after being sent. Amazon has not commented on the nature of the project or whether the message was circulated prematurely.

According to reports citing people familiar with the matter, any forthcoming job cuts could extend beyond AWS to include teams in Amazon’s core retail and stores operations.