Accidental AWS email fuels fresh layoff fears at Amazon
Internal message referring to ‘organisational changes’ raises speculation ahead of earnings
An internal email at Amazon Web Services (AWS), reportedly sent in error, has reignited concerns that the US technology giant may be preparing another major round of job cuts.
The message, circulated earlier this week and later withdrawn, referred to “organisational changes” and acknowledged that such developments were “hard on everyone”, according to multiple media reports. While Amazon has made no official announcement, the email has intensified speculation that further layoffs could be imminent, particularly within AWS.
The note was sent by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice-president for applied AI solutions at AWS, and suggested that changes were being made to position the business for “future success”. It also appeared to reference a separate communication from Amazon’s chief human resources officer, Beth Galetti, indicating that some employees may already have been informed of their employment status.
The email carried the subject line “Project Dawn” and was reportedly recalled shortly after being sent. Amazon has not commented on the nature of the project or whether the message was circulated prematurely.
According to reports citing people familiar with the matter, any forthcoming job cuts could extend beyond AWS to include teams in Amazon’s core retail and stores operations.
In October 2025, Amazon cut around 14,000 corporate roles, roughly half of a previously stated target of 30,000 white-collar job reductions. Sources suggest that the scale of any new layoffs could be similar.
At the time, Amazon linked the October reductions to the growing use of artificial intelligence tools. However, chief executive Andy Jassy later told analysts that the decision was not primarily driven by finances or AI, but by efforts to reduce bureaucracy and reshape company culture.
If Amazon ultimately proceeds with cuts affecting up to 30,000 employees, it would mark the largest workforce reduction in the company’s history, surpassing the 27,000 jobs eliminated in 2022. Even so, such reductions would account for only a small share of Amazon’s global workforce of about 1.58 million people.
Reports suggest affected staff may remain on the payroll for up to 90 days, during which they would be able to apply for internal roles or seek alternative employment.
Investors are expected to look for clarity on cost controls, AI investment and profit margins when Amazon releases its fourth-quarter earnings after markets close on 5 February.
With IANS inputs
