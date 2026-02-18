India’s Russia imports plunge as crude purchases fall, official data shows

India’s merchandise imports from Russia plummeted 40.5 per cent in January to $2.86 billion, compared with $4.81 billion a year earlier, according to official trade figures released on Monday — a drop largely attributed to Indian refiners drastically scaling back purchases of Russian crude oil.

Petroleum crude has traditionally made up about 80 per cent of India’s merchandise imports from Russia, and industry sources estimate that crude imports last month were around $2.3 billion or possibly less.

The downturn in Russian crude shipments to India comes amid wider shifts in global energy trade and ongoing talks with the United States. In recent months, refiners have increasingly sought alternative barrels, including from the Middle East, as Western sanctions pressure grows and trade negotiations with Washington proceed.