Only Trump claimed India would stop buying Russian oil: Russian FM

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that, apart from US President Donald Trump, no leader — including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other Indian officials — has publicly stated that India would halt purchases of Russian crude oil.

Responding to a question from a lawmaker during the Government Hour in the State Duma, Lavrov said, “You mentioned that Donald Trump announced India’s agreement to no longer purchase Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders.”

His remarks came two days after Moscow accused Washington of trying to block India and other countries from importing Russian oil through what it described as “coercive” measures such as tariffs, sanctions and restrictions.

Lavrov also referred to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks at the first meeting of sherpas under India’s BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) chairmanship, where energy security was identified as a key priority for the upcoming summit expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting bilateral ties, Lavrov said Putin’s state visit to India in December 2025 had further strengthened relations between the two countries.