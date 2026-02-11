Only Trump claimed India would stop buying Russian oil: Russian FM
Russian Foreign Minister cites BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) cooperation, says New Delhi has made no such public commitment
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that, apart from US President Donald Trump, no leader — including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other Indian officials — has publicly stated that India would halt purchases of Russian crude oil.
Responding to a question from a lawmaker during the Government Hour in the State Duma, Lavrov said, “You mentioned that Donald Trump announced India’s agreement to no longer purchase Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders.”
His remarks came two days after Moscow accused Washington of trying to block India and other countries from importing Russian oil through what it described as “coercive” measures such as tariffs, sanctions and restrictions.
Lavrov also referred to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks at the first meeting of sherpas under India’s BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) chairmanship, where energy security was identified as a key priority for the upcoming summit expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Highlighting bilateral ties, Lavrov said Putin’s state visit to India in December 2025 had further strengthened relations between the two countries.
“A substantial package of joint documents was signed… creating a special, privileged strategic partnership,” he said, adding that another meeting between the two leaders is expected on the sidelines of the BRICS summit later this year.
India assumed the chairmanship of BRICS on 1 January, 2026, with the expanded bloc now comprising 10 member nations. Lavrov said Moscow was ready to deepen cooperation with New Delhi “as far as India would desire”, describing the relationship as having no limits.
Earlier this week, Lavrov accused the United States of using “unfair methods” to suppress competitors by imposing sanctions on Russian oil firms, alleging that Washington was attempting to influence trade, investment cooperation and military-technical ties between Russia and partners such as India.
Trump had claimed while announcing a trade arrangement with India that New Delhi agreed to stop procuring Russian oil. In an executive order, he also rolled back an additional 25 per cent tariff imposed last August over India’s continued purchases of Russian crude.
India, however, has maintained that energy procurement decisions will be guided by national interests. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday that New Delhi would continue diversifying crude oil sources to ensure supply stability and maintain multiple procurement options.
