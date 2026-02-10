Russia believes it can ‘outsmart’ US in Ukraine peace talks: Estonian intelligence chief

Russia has no real intention of ending its nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine and believes it can “outsmart” the United States during ongoing peace talks, the head of Estonia’s foreign intelligence service said, casting doubt on prospects for a negotiated settlement.

Kaupo Rosin, director general of Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, said Moscow is using talks with Washington to buy time rather than engage in meaningful negotiations. Speaking at an online briefing ahead of the release of Estonia’s annual security report on Tuesday, Rosin said Russian officials remain convinced they can secure their objectives through prolonged conflict.

“From what we see in Russian internal discussions, there is absolutely no discussion about how to really cooperate with the US in a meaningful way,” Rosin said, adding that Moscow’s strategy is to drag out the process while maintaining military pressure on Ukraine. He did not elaborate on how the intelligence was obtained.

Russian officials have publicly maintained that they are open to a negotiated solution, but Rosin said there is little evidence of willingness to compromise. He said the Kremlin continues to insist that its demands be met, signalling that any talks are tactical rather than substantive.

US-brokered contacts between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in recent weeks have been described by officials on both sides as constructive, but there has been no visible movement on core issues, including territory and security guarantees.

According to Rosin, Russian President Vladimir Putin still believes he can achieve a military victory in Ukraine. “In his head, he still thinks that he can actually militarily win at some point,” Rosin said, suggesting that this belief underpins Moscow’s negotiating posture.

A White House official responded to the Estonian assessment, saying US negotiators had made “tremendous progress” in efforts to end the war. Citing recent prisoner exchanges, the official pointed to an agreement reached in Abu Dhabi involving the US, Ukraine and Russia to release more than 300 detainees as evidence that diplomacy was advancing. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, saying they were not authorised to comment publicly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that Washington had indicated a June deadline for Ukraine and Russia to reach a settlement. US President Donald Trump has set multiple timelines over the past year for progress on peace, several of which have passed without clear outcomes.