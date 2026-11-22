The Indian crude oil basket averaged $119.91 per barrel in October, compared with $65.08 in the same month last year. Brent crude had averaged $116.77 per barrel in September.

For the April-October period, India's net oil and gas import bill climbed to $97.7 billion, against $70.3 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Crude imports during the seven-month period rose 2.7 per cent in volume but cost $111 billion, compared with $72.3 billion a year earlier.

PPAC data also showed a significant decline in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption, which fell 12.3 per cent in October and 15.1 per cent during April-October.

The number of active domestic LPG customers declined to 32.6 crore as of 1 November, from 33.4 crore on 1 April.

Direct private-sector LPG imports dropped 83.8 per cent in October and 97.3 per cent during the financial year so far. Packed domestic LPG sales by state-run companies declined 11.8 per cent in October, while bulk LPG sales fell 49.1 per cent. In contrast, auto LPG sales increased 23.9 per cent.

Imports of petroleum products also declined sharply, falling 41.2 per cent in October and 49.3 per cent during April-October. PPAC attributed the year-to-date decline primarily to lower imports of LPG, petroleum coke and fuel oil.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its World Energy Outlook 2026, reported that LPG imports had fallen by more than 50 per cent during the first two months of shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

While LPG consumption weakened, demand for several other petroleum products remained relatively strong.

Diesel consumption increased 12 per cent year-on-year to 8.5 million tonnes in October, while petrol consumption rose 3.5 per cent. Bitumen consumption registered a 16.5 per cent increase.

Overall petroleum product consumption grew 2.7 per cent to 20.5 million tonnes in October. However, cumulative consumption during April-October declined 3.2 per cent to 134.2 million tonnes.

Natural gas consumption fell 7.27 per cent to 5,707 million standard cubic metres in October. LNG imports also declined 6.94 per cent to 3,014 million standard cubic metres.

India processed 24.1 million tonnes of crude oil in October, marking a 7.1 per cent increase and equivalent to approximately 5.70 million barrels per day.

Of the total crude processed, 22 million tonnes were imported, while domestic production accounted for 2.1 million tonnes. Imports met 88.7 per cent of India's crude oil requirements during the month.

Domestic crude oil and condensate production stood at 2.3 million tonnes, while the country's dependence on imported natural gas was recorded at 52.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, ethanol blending in petrol reached 20 per cent in October, according to the PPAC data.

With PTI inputs