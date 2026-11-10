Oil extends slide towards $91 as Trump signals pause in Iran strikes

Brent crude fell towards $91 a barrel as Trump signalled a pause in further strikes on Iran

Hopes of easing tensions supported financial markets, although the continuing Strait of Hormuz blockade kept supply concerns alive

Investors awaited US inflation figures and major oil market reports for direction on interest rates, demand and supply

Global crude oil prices extended their decline on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump signalled restraint over further military strikes on Iran, raising hopes of reduced tensions in West Asia and easing concerns about prolonged disruption to energy supplies.

Brent crude traded near $91 a barrel following a fall of almost 6 per cent in the previous session, when it reached its lowest level since August. Trump’s indication that additional strikes might be unnecessary helped improve market sentiment, Moneycontrol reported.

Earlier figures placed Brent futures at $91.33 a barrel, down $1.24, or 1.33 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined $1.31, or 1.5 per cent, to $85.54 a barrel.

The retreat reflected expectations that a pause in military action could reduce the risk of further damage to energy infrastructure and interruptions to shipments from the region.

According to reports, Trump’s decision to hold off on fresh strikes followed appeals from regional countries, including Qatar. He made the remarks after meeting Qatar’s prime minister at the White House.