Rupee falls to 96.45 against dollar amid foreign fund outflow, crude oil prices

The rupee fell 10 paise to 96.45 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday

Foreign fund outflows, dollar strength and elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on the currency

Domestic equities also declined, with the Sensex falling 460 points and the Nifty losing 164.80 points

The rupee weakened by 10 paise to 96.45 against the US dollar in early trading on Wednesday amid pressure from foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.

The currency opened at 96.37 in the interbank foreign exchange market before slipping further. It had closed at 96.35 on Tuesday.

Forex traders attributed the continued weakness to overseas investors withdrawing funds from domestic equities and the dollar holding near multi-month highs. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major currencies, rose 0.19 per cent to 102.02.

Higher oil prices added to the pressure. Brent crude futures gained 0.91 per cent to $101.50 a barrel, keeping attention on dollar demand from oil importers.