Oil prices jump after Saudi Arabia shuts key East-West pipeline

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Sunday after Saudi Arabia shut its strategic East-West pipeline following a drone attack, adding to concerns over supplies amid worsening security conditions around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

US West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 2.8 per cent to $102.87 a barrel by 6.27 pm Eastern Time, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 3.1 per cent to $107.87 a barrel.

Drones launched from Iraq damaged the East-West pipeline on Thursday, forcing Saudi authorities to suspend operations. Riyadh has not revealed the extent of the damage or indicated when the pipeline could reopen.

The pipeline, which can transport seven million barrels of crude a day, connects Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing areas near the Persian Gulf with export terminals on the Red Sea coast. It has become an important alternative route as the conflict involving Iran and the United States disrupts shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said during the company’s August earnings call that the pipeline had played a greater role in stabilising oil markets than the large-scale release of strategic reserves led by the United States.

Despite the shutdown, South Korea expects only a limited impact on its oil supply in the immediate term. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said domestic refiners had secured more than 90 per cent of their crude requirements for September and October, based on the previous year’s levels.

The ministry held talks with oil refiners and other businesses to assess the consequences of the pipeline attack and the broader escalation in the West Asia. It said the government would monitor supply conditions and support shipping companies seeking alternative routes.