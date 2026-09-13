Houthis claim fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia, advance along Yemen’s Red Sea coast

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed fresh missile and drone attacks on neighbouring Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi-backed Yemeni government vowed to regroup and fight back against the rebels’ rapid advance along the Red Sea coast.

The latest escalation follows the Houthis’ capture in recent days of a key port city and an island near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints and an alternative shipping route to the Strait of Hormuz.

The advances have alarmed financial markets and civilians in Yemen, who fear that the latest fighting could reignite the country’s devastating civil war.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig Gen Yahya Saree said overnight that the rebels had targeted a military base in Sharurah province in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region with missiles and drones. He provided no evidence and did not specify when the attack took place.

Saudi civil defence authorities said a projectile landed in al-Tawwal governorate near the Yemeni border along the Red Sea, injuring two people and damaging a mosque and several other buildings. Saudi authorities blamed the Houthis for the attack.

The Saudi authorities also reported that sirens were activated in Sharurah province, although no casualties or damage were reported there.

There was no Saudi statement on Sunday about any new attacks against the Houthis. The rebels have been targeting Saudi oil infrastructure and shipping as part of a recently declared blockade.

Although the Houthis have said commercial shipping outside their targets is not under threat, markets remain cautious and oil prices have risen again amid concerns over the widening conflict.