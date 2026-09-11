Houthis seize Yemen’s Red Sea coastline after capturing Mocha

Yemen’s Houthis have captured the entire Red Sea coastline of the country after taking control of the strategic port city of Mocha and advancing southwards in an 18-hour offensive, according to reports.

Government forces had already withdrawn from Mocha, allowing Houthi fighters to move further south with little resistance, Al Jazeera reported. They subsequently captured Dhubab and Murad, the final coastal town held by the internationally recognised government.

Houthi naval forces also advanced offshore, seizing Mayyun Island in the Bab al-Mandeb strait and entering Zuqar Island, where fighting was reported to be continuing.

The developments have expanded the group’s control around Bab al-Mandeb, a narrow maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and one of the world’s most important trade routes.

Saudi military forces carried out two air strikes on Mocha airport following the advance, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television channel reported. There was no immediate information about casualties or damage.

Mohamad Elmasry, a professor in the Media Studies programme at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said the Houthis’ ability to capture and retain Mocha demonstrated how their military strength had increased in recent years.

“I would say that this is a fighting force that is probably more advanced than the force that the Saudis were fighting against about a decade ago,” Elmasry told Al Jazeera.