Saudi-led coalition describes Houthi attacks as ‘dangerous escalation’

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government has described recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia as a “dangerous escalation” and warned that measures will be taken to counter further threats.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on X that the Houthis’ attempts to target the kingdom, its national assets and its population reflected what he called a hostile and irresponsible approach.

According to Al-Maliki, the latest attacks struck civilian and economic sites in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, leaving 73 civilians injured, including women and children.

He said the strikes violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and posed a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents.

Al-Maliki added that the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would undertake the operational measures necessary to deter the Houthis, respond to the sources of the attacks and neutralise the threat.

The Houthis said on Tuesday that they had struck several targets inside Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, King Khalid Air Base and facilities operated by state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco in Abha and Jizan, according to the group’s Ansarollah media outlet.