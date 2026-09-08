Saudi-led coalition describes Houthi attacks as ‘dangerous escalation’
Coalition says strikes on civilian and economic sites injured 73 people, as Houthis claim attacks on an airport, airbase and Aramco facilities
The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government has described recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia as a “dangerous escalation” and warned that measures will be taken to counter further threats.
Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on X that the Houthis’ attempts to target the kingdom, its national assets and its population reflected what he called a hostile and irresponsible approach.
According to Al-Maliki, the latest attacks struck civilian and economic sites in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, leaving 73 civilians injured, including women and children.
He said the strikes violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and posed a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents.
Al-Maliki added that the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would undertake the operational measures necessary to deter the Houthis, respond to the sources of the attacks and neutralise the threat.
The Houthis said on Tuesday that they had struck several targets inside Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, King Khalid Air Base and facilities operated by state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco in Abha and Jizan, according to the group’s Ansarollah media outlet.
The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.
The latest exchange followed Houthi allegations on Monday that Saudi Arabia had carried out air strikes and cruise missile attacks across several parts of Yemen as fighting with government forces expanded to multiple fronts.
Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television reported that attacks had targeted Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Marib and Taiz provinces. It did not provide details about casualties or damage.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea also claimed that the group had shot down a Saudi CH-4 reconnaissance drone over the Khabb wa ash-Sha’af district in Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf province on Monday.
The renewed hostilities have raised concerns about a broader escalation in the long-running Yemen conflict, which has drawn in regional powers and caused a severe humanitarian crisis.
With IANS inputs