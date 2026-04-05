Yemen’s Houthis, IRGC carry out ‘joint operation’ against Israel

Yemen’s Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for a joint military operation targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and other key military sites, using a ballistic missile and multiple drones.

In a statement aired on the group’s al-Masirah television, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the attack was carried out in coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian army, and Hezbollah, claiming the operation had “successfully achieved its objectives”.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the reported strikes, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Israel since 28 March, framing the strikes as support for allied groups across the region, including in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine, amid rising tensions in West Asia.