Yemen’s Houthis, IRGC carry out ‘joint operation’ against Israel
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea said attack, coordinated with Iran and Hezbollah, “achieved its objectives”
Yemen’s Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for a joint military operation targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and other key military sites, using a ballistic missile and multiple drones.
In a statement aired on the group’s al-Masirah television, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the attack was carried out in coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian army, and Hezbollah, claiming the operation had “successfully achieved its objectives”.
There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the reported strikes, according to Xinhua News Agency.
The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Israel since 28 March, framing the strikes as support for allied groups across the region, including in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine, amid rising tensions in West Asia.
The group, which has controlled Sanaa and much of northern Yemen since 2014, has increasingly aligned with Iran and its regional allies. It had also backed Tehran during last year’s brief conflict involving the United States and Israel.
Earlier this week, the Houthis announced a fourth wave of coordinated ballistic missile attacks, targeting what Sarea described as “vital enemy sites” in the Jaffa area. He said the group’s involvement in the conflict would continue to escalate in phases.
“Our military intervention in this important and exceptional battle is gradual,” Sarea said, warning that further actions would depend on developments on the ground and the level of escalation by opposing forces.
The latest claims underscore the widening scope of the conflict, with multiple Iran-aligned groups across the region increasingly engaging Israel as tensions continue to intensify.
With IANS inputs
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