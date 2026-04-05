Iran FM condemns US-Israel strike near Bushehr, warns of deadly fallout

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday strongly condemned a joint US–Israeli strike near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, warning that repeated attacks on the facility could trigger “lethal consequences” across West Asia.

Iranian authorities said a projectile struck near the country’s only operational nuclear power plant earlier in the day, killing a security worker and damaging a building at the site. The incident marked the fourth such attack since the escalation of the US–Israel–Iran conflict, according to reports cited by Xinhua News Agency.

In a post on X, Araghchi accused the US and Israel of repeatedly targeting the Bushehr facility, warning that any radioactive fallout would endanger Gulf capitals rather than Tehran. Despite the strike, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the plant’s core operations remain unaffected, with key sections intact.