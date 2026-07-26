Houthis fire missiles at Saudi Arabia after airstrikes in Yemen, threaten Red Sea shipping

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday said they fired missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeida, escalating tensions over vital maritime trade routes in the Middle East.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig Gen Yahya Saree said in a prerecorded statement that the attack targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in the Red Sea cities of Yanbu and Jizan.

Saudi Arabia's civil defence said warning sirens sounded multiple times early Saturday in both cities but did not provide further details. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The latest exchange comes amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran and the United States and concerns over the security of key maritime chokepoints linking the Gulf and the Red Sea.

The Houthis have threatened to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Saudi-linked shipping in response to what they describe as the kingdom's blockade of Yemen and a recent strike on Sanaa's international airport.

"Nothing short of ending the aggression and lifting the blockade, otherwise, it's all illusion and mirage," Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi-led Supreme Political Council, said while outlining the group's conditions for ending the threatened blockade.