Oil prices near six-week high as US-Iran conflict disrupts Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices climbed towards their highest level in nearly six weeks on Monday as intensifying hostilities between the United States and Iran raised fears of prolonged supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for about one-fifth of global oil supplies during peacetime.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, traded at around $97 a barrel after gaining approximately 9 per cent over five days and 19 per cent during the past month. Prices were closing in on the $97.93 level recorded on 24 July. US West Texas Intermediate crude also advanced, rising 79 cents to $92.27 a barrel.

The latest increase followed a fresh exchange of attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported. The United States struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted three tankers and three US-linked vessels elsewhere.

Rachel Ziemba, adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said the rise reflected the continuing exchange of fire as well as persistent shortages in global supplies. The absence of any clear end to the hostilities was encouraging markets to factor in the possibility of longer-lasting disruption.

Concerns deepened on Monday after Saudi Aramco’s facilities in Jizan were reportedly struck for the second time in a month. The attack may further delay the restoration of production at the site, adding to the uncertainty surrounding regional energy supplies.

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply amid the escalation. Data analytics platform Kpler estimated that an average of only 10 commodity vessels a day had crossed the strategic waterway over the preceding 10 days.

Arif Gasilov, a partner at energy advisory firm Gasilov Group, said crude prices had fluctuated since the conflict began, initially returning to pre-war levels before rising again following renewed attacks and the strike on the Saudi facility.

He suggested that the market’s response to any future ceasefire could eventually weaken if the disruption continues for an extended period. Under such circumstances, even an agreement to halt hostilities might reduce oil prices by only one or two dollars.