Iran to announce restricted zone outside Strait of Hormuz, says Mohsen Rezaei

Iran is preparing to announce a restricted maritime zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, with vessels entering the area without prior coordination potentially facing sanctions that could affect their insurance coverage and future passage through the strategic waterway, Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei has said.

Speaking in an interview with state-run IRIB TV broadcast on Sunday night, Rezaei said the proposed zone would stretch from what he described as the point where the US naval blockade begins toward the Strait of Hormuz, extending into the Persian Gulf on the opposite side of the strait.

According to Rezaei, ships attempting to enter the restricted area without coordinating with Iranian authorities would face measures targeting their insurance and their ability to use the waterway in the future.

The announcement represents what Rezaei described as part of a broader change in Iran's military and diplomatic strategy, with Tehran seeking to increase pressure on Washington amid heightened tensions in the region.

Rezaei also rejected US assertions that commercial vessels and oil tankers continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the waterway was "completely closed" and dismissed claims that ships were routinely crossing the strait as false.