US, allies draft resolution to refer Iran to UNSC over nuclear 'noncompliance'

The United States, Britain, France and Germany have drafted a resolution that could refer Iran to the UN Security Council for failing to comply with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations, diplomats said.

Under those obligations, which are part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran is legally bound to declare all nuclear material and activities and allow inspectors from the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to verify that none is being diverted from peaceful uses.

The diplomatic move has been under consideration since June 2025, when the IAEA Board of Governors formally found Iran in noncompliance with its nonproliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years — a day before the US and Israel launched attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

A referral to the UN Security Council would shift responsibility to a higher authority capable of imposing further legally binding measures, including sanctions or asset freezes.

However, specific punitive measures by the UN are unlikely in this case, as Iran’s allies Russia and China hold veto power on the Security Council.

The draft resolution, seen by The Associated Press and reported earlier by Reuters, asks IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "to transmit this resolution and the previously adopted resolutions … to all Members of the Agency and to the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the IAEA Statute."

It also "stresses its support for a diplomatic solution to the challenges posed by the Iranian nuclear programme and its implications for regional peace and stability leading to an agreement that addresses all international concerns related to Iran's nuclear activities, and encourages all parties to constructively engage in diplomacy."