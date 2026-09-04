US-Iran: Washington seeks honourable exit from war it says isn’t war

It may be a war, but Washington would rather not call it one — particularly with US voters heading to the polls in November.

Vice-president J.D. Vance on Thursday, 3 September rejected the use of the word 'war' to describe the six-month-old US conflict with Iran and declined to say whether the fighting would be over by the 3 November midterm elections, in which Republicans are fighting to retain their narrow majorities in Congress.

"I wouldn't call it a war," Vance said at a White House briefing when asked whether the fighting could end before the elections. "Right now, there is no active shooting."

The distinction was made on a day when Iran fired at US ally Kuwait as it continued retaliatory strikes following a fresh round of US attacks on Iran earlier this week.

Vance said Washington had a "responsibility" to carry out the strikes because Iran continued to target commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. But he resisted setting any timetable for bringing the conflict to an end.

"But when you ask, 'When will this end?' You're asking me a question like, 'When will the Iranians stop shooting at ships?'" Vance said. "I think the reality is, I don't know the answer to that question. You would have to ask the Iranians."

The careful language underscores the bind facing US President Donald Trump: having promised at the outset that the campaign would last only weeks, his administration now needs to find a way to wind it down without looking as though it has lost, backed down or surrendered the strategic gains it claims to have made.

Calling it a war would make the problem harder. So would ending one. The conflict has already become politically and economically costly. Gasoline prices have risen, inflationary pressures have intensified and the administration is confronting an increasingly awkward question ahead of the midterms: how does Washington declare victory when there is no obvious victory to declare?

The White House has also faced scrutiny over how it counts US casualties. In July, four fallen soldiers and dozens of wounded troops were reclassified in the Pentagon's Defence Casualty Analysis System under a new category, 'overseas operations', after initially being included in the totals for the war.