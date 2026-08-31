UAE intercepts Iranian drone as US-Iran fighting resumes after month-long lull

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday, 31 August it had intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters, describing the incident as a "dangerous escalation" as direct fighting between the United States and Iran resumed after a month-long lull.

Iranian officials said two people were killed and several others injured in a US strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday night. Iran retaliated by firing missiles towards US military sites in Jordan, eight of which were intercepted, according to Jordanian authorities.

The renewed exchanges come after weeks in which Washington had relied increasingly on economic pressure in an effort to force concessions from Tehran, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

The strategic waterway has remained at the centre of the conflict since the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February. Iran subsequently established a chokehold over the strait, through which about a fifth of the world's oil traded by sea passed in peacetime, reducing shipping traffic to a trickle.

The disruption has rattled the global economy, pushing up prices for energy and other goods. With fighting now resuming, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose above $90 a barrel on Monday, about 25 per cent higher than at the start of the war.

The surge presents an increasing economic and political challenge for US President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

A return to sustained hostilities also threatens to widen the conflict across the Gulf, where Iran has targeted US military bases and infrastructure since the war began.