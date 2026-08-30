Iran says Strait of Hormuz remains closed as Iraq offers to mediate

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has urged Muslim heads of state to “recognise their real enemy, understand its plans, and confront it”, as Tehran maintains a hardline position in its confrontation with the United States.

In a written statement, Khamenei called on Muslim countries to identify and confront what he described as their common adversary. His remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue to ease the conflict and resolve the standoff over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran is in no hurry to reopen the waterway, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reiterated that Iran maintains firm control over the strait. Iranian officials have accused US leaders of making false claims about navigation through Hormuz in an effort to influence energy markets.

The dispute comes after Iran recently warned vessels that violate its rules for crossing the strait. Tehran said 45 tankers had been blacklisted and could face fines, detention or cargo confiscation.

Iran has also been discussing arrangements with Oman for commercial shipping through designated routes. Under the proposed arrangement, inbound vessels would use a route through Iranian territorial waters while outbound traffic would use Omani waters, coordinated with Tehran.