Iran-US peace MoU could bring stability to West Asia: Masoud Pezeshkian

“Iran has never been the party to start a war,” he said, stressing that Tehran does not seek conflict but would firmly resist any aggression. “No power can force a nation that is standing with all its might and will into surrender,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that “major” efforts were underway to manipulate global energy markets for personal gains and prolong the US war against Iran.

In a separate development, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said its security forces had dealt a “decisive” blow to a terrorist team allegedly affiliated with the United States and Israel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province. The IRGC said one member of the group was killed and six others arrested.

The latest developments come amid heightened tensions following the outbreak of direct hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States.

On 28 February, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets across the region, while tightening its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the United States signed the peace MoU on 18 June, setting a 60-day window for negotiations toward a final agreement. That deadline expired on 17 August, but the fate of the talks remains uncertain following renewed escalation between the two sides last month.

With IANS inputs