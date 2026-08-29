Six months into war, Iran’s leadership hardens stance against US and dissent

Six months after the start of the war with the United States and Israel, Iran’s leadership has consolidated around senior military commanders and hard-line clerics, signalling readiness for a prolonged confrontation with Washington while tightening its grip on domestic dissent.

The shift comes after US President Donald Trump initially expressed hopes of bringing about regime change in Iran and later suggested that the war had created an opportunity for more moderate figures to emerge.

Instead, Iran’s newly established leadership appears increasingly dominated by officials with long-standing ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country’s security establishment.

The leadership has also shown little confidence in reaching an agreement with Trump, particularly after Iran came under attack while negotiations were taking place. At the same time, Tehran faces mounting economic pressure from continued US sanctions and an American blockade.

“If [Trump] wants to do something, we will retaliate in a seismic manner,” newly appointed Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei said last weekend.

He warned that if the economic war continued, “not a single drop of oil will be exported” from the Persian Gulf.

Hard-line appointments signal tougher approach

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei recently announced a series of appointments that formally established the country's new senior leadership.

Khamenei's father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior officials were killed in the US-Israeli bombing campaign launched on February 28.

Among the most significant appointments was that of Hossein Taeb as head of the Basij, the IRGC's volunteer paramilitary force that maintains a nationwide presence and has played a prominent role in suppressing protests.

Taeb, a hard-line cleric and former head of the IRGC's intelligence organisation, previously played a central role in crackdowns on protests, including demonstrations following the disputed 2009 presidential election.

Analysts say his return to a senior security position indicates that the leadership is preparing for possible renewed unrest as economic conditions deteriorate.

Sascha Bruchmann, an analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Middle East office in Bahrain, described the appointments as a sign of growing internal cohesion among senior hard-line officials.

“It looks like internal cohesion, as in hardcore people are being pulled into the inner circle,” he said.