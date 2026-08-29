Iran digs in over Hormuz as US blockade tightens grip

Iran is doubling down on its control over the Strait of Hormuz, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) insisting that the strategic waterway remains firmly under Iranian control and accusing Washington of making false claims about maritime traffic to influence global energy prices.

The IRGC Navy said on Friday that ships seeking to pass through the strait without Iranian approval would continue to face restrictions. It said the measures would remain until what Tehran describes as US military aggression ends and Washington fulfils its commitments to Iran, the Al Jazeera reported.

The declaration comes as Washington maintains that its naval blockade remains active and that the waterway has been cleared of mines. The conflicting claims underline the deepening standoff over one of the world's most important energy corridors, through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies normally passes. Recent shipping traffic has remained far below pre-war levels.

For Tehran, however, Hormuz has become more than a maritime chokepoint — it is a crucial lever in its confrontation with Washington. Iranian officials have repeatedly tied any return to normal shipping conditions to the lifting of the US blockade and other demands.