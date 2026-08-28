Iran drafts conditions for reopening Hormuz as Qatar steps up mediation
Security chief Mohsen Rezaei says vessels could use a designated channel if Washington takes practical steps to meet Tehran’s demands
Iran is preparing a list of conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz following requests from mediators, security chief Mohsen Rezaei has said, insisting that the United States must take concrete steps to meet Tehran’s demands before normal passage through the strategic waterway resumes.
Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Lebanon’s Al Manar television that mediators had sought clarity on Tehran’s terms and that the Iranian authorities were now drawing up a formal list. He said ending the war in the region was among the conditions being considered.
His remarks came as Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held meetings with senior Iranian officials in Tehran. The discussions covered the future of the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to create conditions for the possible resumption of dialogue between Iran and the US.
Al Jazeera reported that during the visit, Sheikh Mohammed met Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Rezaei. The talks also reportedly examined proposals for a temporary shipping corridor and efforts to reduce regional tensions.
Rezaei said Iran had reached an understanding with Oman on a corridor extending through both Omani and Iranian waters. If Washington fulfils Tehran’s conditions, vessels would be permitted to travel through a designated central channel in the strait, he added.
Tehran has previously demanded the lifting of the US naval blockade, the release of Iranian assets frozen overseas and the removal of sanctions on its oil sector before fully reopening the waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, carrying about one-fifth of global oil supplies during peacetime. Disruption to traffic through the narrow passage has intensified concerns over energy supplies and shipping security.
Preliminary data cited by Reuters showed that shipping activity through the strait remained subdued on Thursday. Kpler recorded only five commodity vessels passing through the waterway, compared with 17 a day earlier and a 10-day average of 15.
The vessels included two medium-range tankers and one very large gas carrier, according to data available at 02:25 GMT. However, the figures may be revised because some ships switch off their transponders while navigating the route.
Qatar’s renewed diplomatic engagement has raised hopes that mediation could help ease the conflict and restore negotiations between Tehran and Washington. However, Iran has maintained that any reopening of the strait will depend on practical US action rather than diplomatic assurances alone.