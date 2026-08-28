Iran drafts conditions for reopening Hormuz as Qatar steps up mediation

Iran is preparing a list of conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz following requests from mediators, security chief Mohsen Rezaei has said, insisting that the United States must take concrete steps to meet Tehran’s demands before normal passage through the strategic waterway resumes.

Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Lebanon’s Al Manar television that mediators had sought clarity on Tehran’s terms and that the Iranian authorities were now drawing up a formal list. He said ending the war in the region was among the conditions being considered.

His remarks came as Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held meetings with senior Iranian officials in Tehran. The discussions covered the future of the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to create conditions for the possible resumption of dialogue between Iran and the US.

Al Jazeera reported that during the visit, Sheikh Mohammed met Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Rezaei. The talks also reportedly examined proposals for a temporary shipping corridor and efforts to reduce regional tensions.