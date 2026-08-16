Iran holds its ground on Strait of Hormuz as regional tensions flare

Iran is tightening its grip on the Strait of Hormuz even as diplomatic efforts to ease the standoff with the United States inch forward, leaving one of the world’s most vital waterways at the heart of a widening regional crisis.

Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is continuing to work with Oman on arrangements for shipping through the strait, with an agreement on new maritime routes reportedly nearing completion, the Al Jazeera reported.

However, Iran has made clear that defining the routes will not, by itself, reopen the waterway. Tehran says Washington must first honour the June understanding and meet its demands before normal shipping can resume.

The dispute has turned Hormuz into a powerful lever in the confrontation between Iran and the US. Shipping through the strait remains sharply below normal levels, while competing claims by Tehran and Washington over control of the waterway have added another layer of uncertainty to already fragile ceasefire negotiations.

For Iran, the strait is not merely a maritime passage but a crucial bargaining chip. Tehran has repeatedly linked its reopening to changes in US policy, including concessions connected to sanctions and the June agreement. Washington, meanwhile, has hardened its rhetoric, with President Donald Trump even threatening to declare the waterway US territory.