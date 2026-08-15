Iran rejects Trump’s claim over Strait of Hormuz, says waterway ‘cannot be seized by tweet’

Iran on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz part of US territory, saying the strategic waterway “cannot be seized by tweet” and would remain under Iranian control.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the strait, which Tehran effectively closed at the start of the Middle East war, would “only be closed and opened under Iran's command”.

"Trump has said that after Iran's defeat, he will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz as US territory. The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier, nor by issuing an order, nor by an election speech," he said in a post on X.

"Once and for all, accept the reality: up to this point, you have suffered strategic and heavy defeats... As long as you do not accept the reality of defeat and cease your fanciful delusions, Iran will continue to enforce the blockade," he added.

Gharibabadi also said the Strait of Hormuz “has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian”.

Trump had said he would “finish defeating” Iran and “pretty soon” declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory during a political rally at a police academy in New York.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said.

"It's true," he added.