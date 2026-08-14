Iran defies US pressure as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has sought to signal that Washington is prepared for a long standoff. He said the US Navy can sustain its blockade of Iranian ports indefinitely by rotating ships in and out of the region. The blockade is aimed at tightening pressure on Tehran while allowing Washington to maintain what it describes as protection for non-Iranian commercial shipping.

Iran, meanwhile, has shown little sign of yielding. Tehran has tied any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to major concessions, including an end to US military operations and sanctions, compensation for war-related damage and the removal of the naval blockade.

The economic pressure is also set to intensify. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Washington is preparing measures against Iran that would amount to economic isolation “like the world has never seen before”. He indicated that further announcements could come next week, combining financial pressure with the physical blockade of Iranian ports.

The latest escalation comes as diplomatic efforts remain uncertain. Washington has continued to signal an interest in negotiations, while Tehran has disputed US accounts of the state of talks. The two sides remain sharply divided over the conditions for easing the conflict and reopening the waterway.

For Iran, the confrontation is therefore becoming a battle not only over its nuclear programme but also over sovereignty, economic survival and control of one of the world’s most consequential maritime chokepoints. Tehran’s ability to restrict shipping gives it significant leverage, but the prolonged disruption is also deepening economic strain inside Iran.

Washington, meanwhile, is betting that sustained military and economic pressure will eventually force Tehran back to the negotiating table. With the US preparing further sanctions and maintaining that its naval blockade can continue indefinitely, the crisis shows few signs of an immediate resolution.

With agency inputs