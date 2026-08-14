Iran defies US pressure as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies
Iran rejects US claims of normal shipping through the strait, saying vessels need its authorisation
Iran is digging in against mounting US military and economic pressure, as the standoff over the strategic Strait of Hormuz intensifies and Washington signals that it is prepared for a prolonged confrontation with Tehran.
US vice-president J.D. Vance said Washington’s priorities in the conflict include bringing energy prices down for Americans, preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and securing a stronger US position. His remarks underscore the growing importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil trade normally passes.
For Tehran, however, control of the waterway remains a crucial source of leverage. Iran’s military has rejected US claims that maritime traffic is moving normally through the strait, insisting that no vessel can pass without Iranian authorisation. Iranian officials have maintained that the waterway remains under their control, directly challenging Washington’s assertions.
The confrontation has sharply reduced shipping through the vital chokepoint, adding pressure to global energy markets. Oil prices steadied and moved higher on Friday after Washington threatened to maintain its naval blockade indefinitely, with Brent crude trading around $87 a barrel.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has sought to signal that Washington is prepared for a long standoff. He said the US Navy can sustain its blockade of Iranian ports indefinitely by rotating ships in and out of the region. The blockade is aimed at tightening pressure on Tehran while allowing Washington to maintain what it describes as protection for non-Iranian commercial shipping.
Iran, meanwhile, has shown little sign of yielding. Tehran has tied any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to major concessions, including an end to US military operations and sanctions, compensation for war-related damage and the removal of the naval blockade.
The economic pressure is also set to intensify. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Washington is preparing measures against Iran that would amount to economic isolation “like the world has never seen before”. He indicated that further announcements could come next week, combining financial pressure with the physical blockade of Iranian ports.
The latest escalation comes as diplomatic efforts remain uncertain. Washington has continued to signal an interest in negotiations, while Tehran has disputed US accounts of the state of talks. The two sides remain sharply divided over the conditions for easing the conflict and reopening the waterway.
For Iran, the confrontation is therefore becoming a battle not only over its nuclear programme but also over sovereignty, economic survival and control of one of the world’s most consequential maritime chokepoints. Tehran’s ability to restrict shipping gives it significant leverage, but the prolonged disruption is also deepening economic strain inside Iran.
Washington, meanwhile, is betting that sustained military and economic pressure will eventually force Tehran back to the negotiating table. With the US preparing further sanctions and maintaining that its naval blockade can continue indefinitely, the crisis shows few signs of an immediate resolution.
With agency inputs