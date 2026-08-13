Iran hardens stance on Hormuz, vows to keep Strait closed until US ends war

A merchant vessel appeared to have been struck by a projectile off Oman on Sunday night, around the time Rezaei’s appointment was announced. On Tuesday, the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen launched one of their deadliest recent maritime attacks, striking an Egyptian-owned vessel in the Red Sea. Six people were reportedly killed, according to Yemen’s internationally recognised government, a rival of the Houthis.

The US military, meanwhile, said a US Navy helicopter fired two Hellfire missiles at a Panama-flagged vessel as part of efforts to enforce its naval blockade of Iran’s southern ports.

The incident marked the 12th vessel attacked by US forces since April and the third since the blockade resumed nearly a month ago, following the collapse of a memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and the US in June.

With the 60-day period covered by the repeatedly violated agreement due to expire next week, mediators including Pakistan and Qatar are continuing diplomatic efforts to pull the two sides back from the brink.

Iran hardens its military posture

Instead of easing, however, Tehran’s rhetoric has grown increasingly belligerent.

The IRGC has indicated that it intends to respond more forcefully to threats from US President Donald Trump’s administration, including warnings of further attacks on Iranian power plants and civilian infrastructure.

“If Iran is threatened again, hundreds of thousands of miles of energy lines, thousands of power plants, all the American and non-American systems, and even global infrastructure connected to the internet will be exposed to threat,” IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said Wednesday.

He claimed that the US military presence in the region had diminished sharply, saying Washington had deployed around 30 to 40 warships before the war but no longer had a warship in the Persian Gulf. He also pointed to what he described as dwindling stocks of key air-defence missiles and precision munitions in the US arsenal.

Mohammad Reza Naqdi, an adviser to the IRGC commander, meanwhile claimed on state television that Iran had continued producing ballistic missiles and drones at a pace exceeding its wartime use of the weapons.

“Even if the war takes several years, our ballistic missiles would still descend on our enemies,” he said.

New military leadership takes shape

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has also reshaped the country’s military leadership, appointing six new figures to senior posts this week and consolidating a circle of trusted officials.

Among them was longtime ally Hossein Taeb, who was appointed head of the IRGC’s paramilitary Basij force.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya joint wartime headquarters, was chosen to head the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He is expected to oversee closer coordination between Iran’s regular military and the IRGC.

In his first message after the appointment, Abdollahi called for stronger capabilities in missiles, drones, naval operations, ground warfare, cyber operations and asymmetric warfare. He also stressed greater inter-service coordination and naval preparedness around the Strait of Hormuz.

IRGC commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi said he would work alongside the new military leadership to resist what he called “Zionist-American arrogance”.