Iran war: USS George Washington to replace USS Abraham Lincoln amid crew welfare concerns
A US aircraft carrier is heading to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been on an extended nine-month deployment amid reports of food shortages and difficult conditions
The USS George Washington, which was near Malaysia on Thursday, could reach the Middle East in about nine days, according to BBC analysis of tracking data. It left a naval facility in Yokosuka, Japan, in May for a Pacific patrol but is now heading west to replace the Lincoln.
At its last recorded speed, the George Washington would reach Duqm port in Oman, about 500 miles from Iran, around August 22, according to BBC Verify. Its arrival would leave three US aircraft carriers in the region, with the USS George H W Bush already deployed there. No US aircraft carrier would remain in the Pacific.
The Lincoln has been at sea since December 11, with its deployment originally scheduled to end in May. Its extended deployment has prompted concerns from relatives of sailors about their welfare and the conditions aboard the carrier.
Multiple families have reportedly said sailors had considered or attempted to jump overboard. Relatives also cited poor sanitation, broken plumbing, infrequent port calls, exhaustion and shortages of fresh food.
One relative told the BBC that a sailor aboard the Lincoln had lost 65lb (29kg) since deployment and was suffering from exhaustion caused by the constant noise of aircraft and vibrations on the ship. The relative, who spoke anonymously over concerns about retaliation, also said the sailor had confirmed that some personnel had attempted to jump overboard.
Jefferson Kelly, whose son Jackson is serving aboard the Lincoln, told CBS that he was concerned after almost nine months at sea.
"They should not be deployed this long," he said.
US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns that the deployment had been too long, saying on Friday that it was "Not nearly long enough". He also confirmed that another ship would replace the Lincoln but did not identify it.
The US Navy has acknowledged supply problems but rejected claims of a mental health crisis aboard the carrier, which has about 5,000 people on board. It said supplies had been "disrupted by combat actions" during the war with Iran and denied any increase in suicidal behaviour.
Democratic lawmakers have also raised concerns. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said reports of shortages and poor conditions "warrant immediate attention" and questioned whether the Navy could sustain the operational tempo being demanded of its carrier fleet.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said some media reports were "completely misrepresented", while stressing that the government was ensuring ships and crews received the support available to them.