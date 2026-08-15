Iran war: USS George Washington to replace USS Abraham Lincoln amid crew welfare concerns

The USS George Washington, which was near Malaysia on Thursday, could reach the Middle East in about nine days, according to BBC analysis of tracking data. It left a naval facility in Yokosuka, Japan, in May for a Pacific patrol but is now heading west to replace the Lincoln.

At its last recorded speed, the George Washington would reach Duqm port in Oman, about 500 miles from Iran, around August 22, according to BBC Verify. Its arrival would leave three US aircraft carriers in the region, with the USS George H W Bush already deployed there. No US aircraft carrier would remain in the Pacific.

The Lincoln has been at sea since December 11, with its deployment originally scheduled to end in May. Its extended deployment has prompted concerns from relatives of sailors about their welfare and the conditions aboard the carrier.

Multiple families have reportedly said sailors had considered or attempted to jump overboard. Relatives also cited poor sanitation, broken plumbing, infrequent port calls, exhaustion and shortages of fresh food.

One relative told the BBC that a sailor aboard the Lincoln had lost 65lb (29kg) since deployment and was suffering from exhaustion caused by the constant noise of aircraft and vibrations on the ship. The relative, who spoke anonymously over concerns about retaliation, also said the sailor had confirmed that some personnel had attempted to jump overboard.