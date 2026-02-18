US deploys over 50 fighter jets to Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran

The United States has transferred more than 50 fighter aircraft to the Middle East within the past 24 hours, significantly expanding its military presence in the region as tensions with Iran persist.

According to a US official cited by American media, a mix of F-16, F-22 and F-35 jets were redeployed as part of a broader effort to strengthen Washington’s air and naval capabilities near Iranian territory. Independent flight-tracking data indicated that numerous aircraft were en route to the region during the build-up.

The latest movements come against the backdrop of indirect negotiations between US and Iranian representatives over Tehran’s nuclear activities. Diplomatic efforts have continued in recent weeks, though concerns remain over the trajectory of Iran’s programme and the potential for confrontation.