US deploys over 50 fighter jets to Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
Reinforcement of air and naval forces comes as indirect talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme continue
The United States has transferred more than 50 fighter aircraft to the Middle East within the past 24 hours, significantly expanding its military presence in the region as tensions with Iran persist.
According to a US official cited by American media, a mix of F-16, F-22 and F-35 jets were redeployed as part of a broader effort to strengthen Washington’s air and naval capabilities near Iranian territory. Independent flight-tracking data indicated that numerous aircraft were en route to the region during the build-up.
The latest movements come against the backdrop of indirect negotiations between US and Iranian representatives over Tehran’s nuclear activities. Diplomatic efforts have continued in recent weeks, though concerns remain over the trajectory of Iran’s programme and the potential for confrontation.
In a further show of force, the US is preparing to send its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Middle East. The carrier strike group, which had been operating in the Caribbean, was reportedly notified last week of its reassignment, according to several unnamed American officials.
The deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford would add substantial firepower to an already considerable US presence. The USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying air and naval assets have been stationed in the region since January.
Washington has not publicly detailed the duration or precise scope of the reinforcements. However, the expanded deployment underscores mounting strategic pressure as diplomatic channels remain open but fragile.
With agency inputs
