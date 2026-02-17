US–Iran nuclear talks resume in Geneva amid military posturing, domestic unrest

The United States and Iran opened a second round of negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday, 17 February over Tehran’s nuclear programme, even as both sides signalled resolve through military manoeuvres and sharpened rhetoric.

Iranian officials met in the Swiss city with Omani mediators acting as go-betweens, continuing the indirect format adopted during the first round of talks held in Oman on 6 February. Iranian state television said the discussions would focus strictly on nuclear issues, excluding domestic matters such as last month’s deadly crackdown on protesters.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that Washington could use force if Iran refuses to curb its nuclear activities. Tehran has responded that any military action would be met with retaliation. Trump has also criticised Iran over its handling of nationwide protests.

The earlier talks in Oman were conducted through intermediaries, with American and Iranian delegations not engaging face-to-face. Details of the format in Geneva have not been fully disclosed. Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled for the new round, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking during a visit to Budapest, said Washington remained open to a negotiated outcome.

“I’m not going to prejudge these talks,” Rubio said. “The president always prefers peaceful outcomes and negotiated outcomes to things.”

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, leading Tehran’s delegation, met Monday with the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog agency in Geneva ahead of the talks. Writing on X, he said: “I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats.”