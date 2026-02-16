Netanyahu seeks dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as US talks resume

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has laid out a sweeping set of conditions he believes must underpin any future agreement between the United States and Iran, demanding nothing short of the dismantling of Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure as fresh diplomatic efforts gather pace, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking on Sunday at the annual conference of presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, Netanyahu struck a sceptical note about the prospects of a deal but revealed that he had conveyed his red lines to US President Donald Trump during talks in Washington last week.

“The first is that all enriched material has to leave Iran,” Netanyahu said, outlining what he described as essential safeguards.

“The second is that there should be no enrichment capability — not merely halting the process, but dismantling the equipment and infrastructure that make enrichment possible in the first place.”

A third pillar, he added, must address Iran’s ballistic missile programme, alongside what he termed “real, substantive inspections” — not perfunctory visits with advance notice, but intrusive and effective oversight of Tehran’s nuclear activities.

His remarks came as Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Switzerland for a second round of nuclear talks with US officials, part of a renewed diplomatic push after months of escalating hostilities.