Israel for tougher conditions in any Iran agreement, warns Gaza war may resume
Netanyahu urges end to uranium enrichment and missile limits in future deal with Tehran, while signalling ceasefire in Gaza could collapse if Hamas rebuilds
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that any future agreement with Iran must include the complete removal of nuclear material, a cessation of uranium enrichment and firm restrictions on ballistic missile development, casting doubt on Tehran’s willingness to comply with such terms.
Addressing a public conference on Sunday following talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said the American leader was intent on exploring the possibility of securing a renewed deal with Iran. He added that Mr Trump believed the current circumstances could allow for progress.
Nevertheless, the Israeli prime minister expressed reservations about the prospects of a meaningful agreement, reiterating his long-standing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities.
Netanyahu also outlined his vision for reshaping Israel’s ties with the United States, suggesting the relationship should evolve “from aid to partnership”. He said Israel aimed to strengthen its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on external assistance.
Turning to the conflict in Gaza, Netanyahu said Israeli forces had destroyed approximately 150 kilometres of tunnel infrastructure out of an estimated 500 kilometres constructed by Hamas. He stressed that military operations must continue until the network is fully dismantled, arguing that the tunnels enable the group to conceal weapons production facilities and regroup.
While Israel is currently observing a ceasefire that came into effect on 10 October 2025, Netanyahu warned that military action could resume if Hamas attempts to rearm or if the truce collapses. “We have to complete the job,” he said, indicating that the government remains prepared to restart operations if necessary.
According to figures released on Sunday by health authorities in Gaza, 601 Palestinians have been killed and 1,607 injured by Israeli forces since the ceasefire began. The figures have not been independently verified.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines