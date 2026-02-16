Israel for tougher conditions in any Iran agreement, warns Gaza war may resume

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that any future agreement with Iran must include the complete removal of nuclear material, a cessation of uranium enrichment and firm restrictions on ballistic missile development, casting doubt on Tehran’s willingness to comply with such terms.

Addressing a public conference on Sunday following talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said the American leader was intent on exploring the possibility of securing a renewed deal with Iran. He added that Mr Trump believed the current circumstances could allow for progress.

Nevertheless, the Israeli prime minister expressed reservations about the prospects of a meaningful agreement, reiterating his long-standing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities.

Netanyahu also outlined his vision for reshaping Israel’s ties with the United States, suggesting the relationship should evolve “from aid to partnership”. He said Israel aimed to strengthen its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on external assistance.