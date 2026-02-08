Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington, discuss Iran talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington on Wednesday for talks with US President Donald Trump, with a focus on the ongoing Iran-US negotiations, Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Israeli prime minister’s office said the two leaders would discuss “the negotiations with Iran,” stressing that Netanyahu believes any agreement must impose strict limits on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and ensure an end to Tehran’s support for what Israel describes as the Iranian axis across the region.

The announcement comes days after Iranian and US delegations held indirect talks in Oman on Friday, marking the first round of negotiations between the two sides since last year’s escalation in tensions. Trump described the Oman talks as “very good”, adding that Iran “looks like it wants to make a deal very badly”, and said further discussions were planned for early next week.