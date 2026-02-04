Israel kills 21 in Gaza, says Hamas violated peace deal

Israeli strikes tore through Gaza again on Wednesday, 4 February, killing at least 21 Palestinians — including two infants — and further shattering what was meant to be a ceasefire, according to hospital officials. The attacks, which hit homes, tents and densely populated neighbourhoods, underscored the growing fury in Gaza that the war is continuing almost uninterrupted, with civilians paying the price.

Israel said the strikes were in response to a militant attack that seriously wounded one Israeli soldier. But for Palestinians, such justifications ring hollow as the death toll mounts. Since the ceasefire came into force on 10 October 2025, Israeli fire has repeatedly punctured the truce, leaving many in Gaza saying it feels meaningless. Among those killed on Wednesday were five children, seven women and an on-duty paramedic, hospital officials said.

“The genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip continues,” said Dr Mohamed Abu Selmia, director of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, in a Facebook post. “Where is the ceasefire? Where are the mediators?”

Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide. The largely one-sided war began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, reportedly killing 1,200 people — most of them civilians — and abducting 251 others, according to Israeli authorities.

The ceasefire was meant to pause more than two years of devastating war between Israel and Hamas, but it has been repeatedly undermined by fresh Israeli attacks. While large-scale battles have ebbed, flare-ups of violence have become routine.

Gaza health officials say 556 Palestinians have been killed and 1,500 wounded by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect. Israel’s military says four Israeli soldiers have died during the same period.