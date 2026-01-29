UK facial recognition rollout linked to Israeli tech used in Gaza

The United Kingdom’s planned expansion of facial recognition technology for policing has drawn criticism from human rights groups after it emerged that the software involved appears to have been used by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood announced this week that police forces across the UK would significantly increase their use of live facial recognition for surveillance and identification purposes, Al Jazeera reported. Enquiries to Blue Light Commercial, the Home Office’s procurement body, confirmed that Israeli firm Corsight AI has been subcontracted by UK-based technology company Digital Barriers to provide artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition software.

Under the proposals, the existing fleet of 10 live facial recognition vans will be expanded to more than 50, to be deployed nationwide to identify individuals on police watchlists. Campaigners have warned that the move risks undermining civil liberties, while questions have also been raised over the accuracy and ethical use of the technology.

Digital Barriers said in April that it and Corsight had been selected as one of three approved suppliers following a six-month police trial in Essex, as part of a rollout valued at around £20 million. However, concerns have intensified amid reports that Corsight’s technology has previously been deployed in Gaza by Israeli military intelligence.

In March 2024, the New York Times reported that facial recognition systems linked to Corsight were being used by Israel’s cyber-intelligence unit, Unit 8200, at checkpoints in Gaza. The report said the technology had been used to track and detain Palestinians, with Israeli officials later voicing doubts about its reliability after hundreds of wrongful arrests.