Gaza children brave sniper fire to attend makeshift tent schools

In a fragile tent overshadowed by the ominous crackle of nearby gunfire, seven-year-old Tulin readies herself for the first day of school in two long years. What would normally be a moment of joy and anticipation is instead a chapter steeped in fear for both her and her mother.

The relentless Israeli bombardment has reduced Gaza’s schools to rubble, forcing families to improvise makeshift “tent schools” in perilous zones — often mere metres from areas Israel designates as “yellow zones”, where the threat of stray bullets and sniper fire looms large.

“Until my daughter reaches school, I walk with my heart in my hand,” Tulin’s mother told Al Jazeera. “Many times, I find myself unconsciously following her. I know the danger is real, yet I want her to learn. If it weren’t for this situation, she would already be in second grade. But we are determined.”

The journey to the classroom is an ordeal. As Tulin navigates the rubble-strewn streets of Beit Lahiya, she admits to living in constant fear. “I am afraid of the shooting,” she whispered. “There is nowhere to hide. I fear the shelling or stray bullets might hit us.”