Poverty and unemployment surge in Gaza in the aftermath of Israel’s war

Under a canvas roof that barely shields them from Gaza’s winter rain, Alaa Alzanin and his family cling to survival in a crowded United Nations-run school in central Gaza City, the Al Jazeera reported.

The tent, wedged among dozens of others, has become home to Alzanin, his wife Mariam, their five children, his elderly mother and a younger sister — the latest stop in a relentless journey of displacement that has uprooted them eight times since their house in Beit Hanoon was destroyed during Israel’s war.

At 41, Alzanin carries the weight of a family he can no longer support. Once a day labourer in Gaza’s fields and infrastructure projects, he now joins the ranks of hundreds of thousands left jobless across the Strip. “Now I have no work. I can’t provide for my family,” he told Al Jazeera, his voice heavy with resignation. He remembers a different life — long days spent ploughing soil, opening irrigation channels, spraying crops and planting tomatoes and cucumbers for a modest daily wage. That life has vanished, buried beneath rubble and unemployment.

A few kilometres away, despair takes another form in the story of Majed Hamouda. The 53-year-old from Jabalia, who lives with polio and whose wife carries thalassaemia, shelters with his five children in a school camp in Gaza City’s Remal neighbourhood. Once dependent on modest state assistance, Hamouda says even that lifeline vanished when the war began. “We are like dead people, but not buried yet,” he said quietly, as one of his daughters broke down beside him. “If someone destroys your home and throws you into the streets like dogs — even dogs live better lives than ours.”