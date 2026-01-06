Gaza: Israeli strikes kill 2 as Palestinians seek reopening of Rafah crossing

Under the fragile hush of a United States-brokered ceasefire, southern Gaza once again echoed with the thunder of war.

Israeli artillery shells and helicopter fire tore through the night, striking the al-Mawasi coastal area where displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in tents. One such strike reduced a canvas shelter to ruins, killing a five-year-old girl and her uncle, Gaza health officials told Al Jazeera.

Four others, including children, were wounded. With these deaths, the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the truce took effect in October has climbed to at least 422, the Al Jazeera reported.

At Khan Younis’s Nasser Medical Complex, medics described the aftermath in grim tones, confirming that the attack hit a tent housing families already uprooted by months of devastation. Israel’s military claimed it had targeted a Hamas fighter allegedly planning an imminent attack, though no evidence was provided, and it remained unclear whether the statement referred to the deadly strike on the tent.

Despite the ceasefire, Gaza continues to bleed. Near-daily Israeli attacks persist, while strict controls on humanitarian aid choke relief efforts. Palestinian officials say nearly 88 percent of buildings across the enclave have been damaged or destroyed, turning neighbourhoods into fields of rubble. Most of Gaza’s two million residents now survive in tents, makeshift shelters, or the skeletal remains of bombed-out homes.