Trump backs US-Iran talks in Geneva, cautions of fallout if efforts collapse

US President Donald Trump cast himself as an indirect but watchful participant as Washington and Tehran prepared for another diplomatic reckoning in Geneva, voicing guarded optimism for a breakthrough even as he cautioned that failure would carry consequences.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from Florida, Trump described Iran as “a very tough negotiator”, yet said he hoped its representatives would prove “more reasonable” at the table. “They want to make a deal,” he repeated, suggesting that the alternative was too grave for either side to contemplate.

His remarks came as American and Iranian officials readied for fresh talks centred on Tehran’s nuclear programme and the wider tremors it has sent through the Middle East. Trump pointed to recent US military action as a reminder of the stakes, asserting that Iran had been on the cusp of acquiring a nuclear weapon. “If that happened,” he said, “it would have been a whole different deal.”

At home, the president painted a portrait of economic resurgence. He cited what he called sharply lower inflation and falling fuel prices, invoking his campaign refrain of “drill, baby, drill” as the engine behind cheaper gasoline and, by extension, easing costs across the economy. The country, he said, had “inherited a mess” but was now rebounding “very, very powerfully”.