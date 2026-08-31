Iran strikes US bases in Jordan after deadly attack on Larak Island

Iran said on Monday that it had launched missiles and drones at two US air bases in Jordan in retaliation for an American attack on Larak Island that reportedly killed and injured Iranian military personnel and civilians.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its combined operation targeted technical and maintenance infrastructure, as well as areas where fighter aircraft were stationed, at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq bases. Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the strikes caused extensive damage, although neither the United States nor Jordan immediately confirmed the claim.

“Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy’s desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses,” the IRGC said.

The Iranian action followed US strikes on two IRGC rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday night. The operation was the first publicly acknowledged American attack on Iranian territory since late July and risked ending a month-long lull in direct hostilities.

US Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said Iranian forces had been observed preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

“Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz,” Hawkins said, adding that the US military was monitoring the area and remained prepared to protect commercial movement through the waterway.

The IRGC described the operation as a “US-Israeli” attack and said several Iranian fighters and civilians had been killed or wounded. In a statement issued through Sepah News, the force pledged “punishment for the aggressor”.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing preliminary reports, said at least two people were killed and two others injured in what it described as an American drone attack. Explosions were reported on the island on Sunday night.

Larak is a small Iranian island off the coast of Bandar Abbas, situated east of Qeshm Island and south of Hormuz Island. Its position near the Strait of Hormuz gives it strategic importance amid the continuing confrontation over control and security of one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

IRGC spokesperson General Hossein Mohebi described the US strike as a “fatal mistake by the Trump regime during the economic war” and warned that Washington would face military and economic consequences.