Iran strikes back in Hormuz: Six vessels targeted as Gulf tensions boil over

Iran has struck back at the United States in a sharp escalation of hostilities, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy saying it targeted six vessels in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian oil tankers earlier in the day.

According to the IRGC Navy, three oil tankers were hit while navigating the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while three US-affiliated vessels were targeted in other areas. The force said the tankers in the strait were using what it described as an “unauthorized” route.

In a stern warning carried by the IRGC’s official Sepah News outlet, Iran urged vessels operating in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz to avoid what it called US deception and refrain from using unauthorized routes. Any suspicious movement through such routes, it warned, could invite further attacks.

The latest strikes came after Iran’s state-run IRIB reported that three Iranian oil tankers had been attacked by US forces off the country’s southern coast.