India’s Russian oil imports fall 15% in April amid refinery shutdowns

India’s imports of Russian crude oil declined by 15 per cent in April to €4.5 billion ($5.27 billion), down from €5.3 billion ($6.26 billion) in March, according to fresh data released by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The Helsinki-based think tank attributed the fall largely to reduced intake at Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery, which underwent a maintenance shutdown beginning on 9 April.

Despite the decline, India retained its position as the world’s second-largest buyer of Russian oil and fossil fuels, moneycontrol reported.

CREA said Russian crude unloading patterns shifted significantly across Indian refineries during the month. Imports at Vadinar and Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery reportedly dropped by nearly 92 per cent and 38 per cent respectively, while intake at Indian Oil’s Vadinar facility increased by 87 per cent.

“The decline in Vadinar refinery’s Russian crude imports was driven by maintenance-related shutdowns beginning on 9 April 2026, as the refinery runs exclusively on Russian feedstock,” the report stated.

The data also showed that state-owned refineries in New Mangalore (MRPL) and Visakhapatnam (HPCL), which had halted Russian crude purchases in late 2025, resumed imports in March and continued buying in April. Russian crude intake at the Visakhapatnam refinery surged by 149 per cent month-on-month.