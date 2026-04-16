US ends sanctions waivers on Russian and Iranian oil purchases

The United States has confirmed it will not extend sanctions waivers that had temporarily allowed certain countries to continue purchasing Russian and Iranian oil.

Speaking at a White House press conference, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the general licences covering both Russian and Iranian oil had now lapsed and would not be renewed. He noted that the exemptions applied only to shipments already in transit before 11 March, and that those supplies had since been fully utilised.

The waivers, initially granted on 5 March, allowed India to continue importing Russian oil for a limited 30-day period despite ongoing sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine. Similar short-term relief was later extended to a handful of other nations. All such exemptions expired on 11 April.

The decision comes amid a sharp rise in India’s imports of Russian crude. According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), India’s purchases of Russian fossil fuels surged in March, making it the second-largest buyer globally during the month.