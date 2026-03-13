US widens sanctions waiver to allow purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea

The United States has announced a temporary authorisation allowing countries to purchase Russian oil shipments currently stranded at sea, as Washington attempts to contain rising global oil prices amid its ongoing conflict with Iran.

The measure, announced by the United States Department of the Treasury, is intended to ease supply pressures in global energy markets following the surge in prices since the outbreak of hostilities on 28 February.

In a statement posted on X, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the step was aimed at supporting market stability while confronting security concerns linked to Tehran.

“Donald Trump is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime,” Bessent wrote.

Earlier this month, Washington issued a 30-day sanctions waiver permitting India to purchase Russian crude oil, despite the wide-ranging restrictions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine.