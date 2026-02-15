India–UK free trade agreement set for April rollout

The India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to be implemented from April this year, subject to approval by the British Parliament, a senior official said on Sunday. The agreement, signed in July last year, is currently under consideration in both Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom.

Once in force, the pact will grant zero-duty access to 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK, significantly enhancing opportunities for a range of sectors. Labour-intensive industries such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, sports goods, toys, and gems and jewellery are poised to benefit. Key manufacturing segments including engineering goods, automobile components and engines, as well as organic chemicals, are also expected to gain from improved market access.

Officials said the agreement also addresses non-tariff barriers to ensure that regulatory measures do not create unnecessary obstacles to Indian exports of goods and services.

The successful conclusion of the negotiations was announced in May last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.